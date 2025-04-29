Local guide: Tips for residents planning trip to Emirates

The UAE is everyone’s dream destination.

Whether you’re in the mood for Dubai’s sparkling skyline, culture, or a warm break from cooler climates, there’s something for everyone.

Any traveller who is new to the area must prepare well. This guide offers real tips for residents getting ready for a trip to the UAE.

Travel Documents & Visa

It is best to have your travel documents sorted before leaving the UK.

A passport is the most important document for any traveller.

Ensure it has at least six months of validity from the date you plan to enter the country.

Otherwise, you may not be allowed into the country even though you’ve reserved everything.

British passport holders do not have to pre-apply for a tourist visa. You qualify for a 30-day visa on arrival, free of charge at the airport.

Those who need to stay longer can apply for an extension within the UAE.

When to Visit

Emirates has a desert climate with very hot summers and mild winters.

Temperatures normally rise above 45°C during hot seasons.

The UAE winter occurs from November to March. Heat conditions normally dip to a tolerable 20–28°C during the day and drop further at night.

The most convenient time to visit the region depends on your preference. Outdoor enthusiasts should visit during the cold season.

Indoor fan-lovers should visit in summer. This weather is also perfect for various water activities.

Examples are jet skiing, scuba diving, and stand-up paddle-boarding. It’s important to book yachts in Dubai for a luxury experience.

Your budget can also dictate when you should visit the region.

Hot seasons are ideal for people on a low budget. Fewer tourists are visiting the UAE during this time, and hence, prices are extremely low.

You will be able to get cheap accommodation, food and transport.

Transport

The easiest means for individuals to reach the UAE is by travelling to Manchester Airport first via car or train.

From there, you can have a direct flight to Dubai using Emirates Airlines.

Book early during peak seasons since these flights are in demand. You can also use indirect flights from Birmingham or London if you prefer lower fares.

Travel within the UAE is hassle-free, even for newcomers. Available options include:

● Taxis

● Ride-hailing apps

● Dubai Metro

● E-scooters

● Renting bikes

Rental cars also come in handy. There are a number of trusted companies that offer car rental facilities in the UAE.

Renty is one of them. You will have unparalleled convenience since you will be able to use the vehicle at your will. Moreover, it will help you explore other hidden spots.

Food & Dining

The UAE has a rich cuisine. You can start with the various street foods like grilled shawarma and fried falafel.

These ones give you a chance to enjoy authentic Middle Eastern and Emirati food without splurging at high-end restaurants.

Go to any of the many Michelin-star restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for a high-end dining experience.

You will get a chance to taste mouth-watering food prepared by renowned chefs.

You can choose buffets and brunches since they play a huge part in their culture.

There are also a few British restaurants in the capital cities.

Enjoying a sit-down Sunday lunch or a full English breakfast can provide a comforting break in a new environment.

Conclusion

A journey to the UAE brings you to another world full of contrast. But if you are new to the region, you can easily get confused.

Adequate planning can enable you to absorb all that the Emirates has to offer.

(Image from Pixabay, free to use)