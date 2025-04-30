Peacock Railway in Willaston to stage VE celebration

The Peacock Railway in Willaston is throwing open its doors this Sunday (May 4) for a special VE celebration public open day.

The railway, behind The Peacock pub off Crewe Road, is home to the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society.

Volunteers have been preparing the miniature railway’s charming 5-inch gauge track for the new 2025 season.

For £1 per person you can enjoy two laps around the quarter-mile track, pulled by a mix of steam and battery-electric locomotives.

There will be refreshments and snacks available and outdoor seating overlooking the action.

The celebrations start at midday on Sunday (May 4).

The Peacock Railway opens to the public on the first Sunday of every month, with extra midweek running days planned during the August school holidays too.

South Cheshire Model Engineering Society was founded in 1968 to promote the world of model engineering among all ages.

The society runs entirely on visitor support and membership fees, so every ticket bought helps keep the community project steaming ahead.

For more information and updates, follow The Peacock Railway – Nantwich on Facebook, visit https://southcheshiremes.co.uk/, or email [email protected]