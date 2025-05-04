New group launches in Nantwich for neurodiverse ladies

A new group to support women in Nantwich with neurodivergent conditions has launched.

The group aims to help ladies aged 18 and over who find socialising awkward.

Diane Woolrich, a counsellor and hypnotherapist, is leading the group along with Jessica Bratt, a psychology graduate from University of Liverpool.

The group will meet every other Wednesday between 7pm and 8.30pm at Regents Park, off London Road in Nantwich.

Diane said: “The new group provides opportunities for ladies to come together, in a safe place to have a chat meet new people and make friends.

“The opportunities for support groups in Cheshire East are limited.

“There is a group in Congleton but that can be a barrier for some people because of travel, time and cost.

“Each session is themed, and there will be a 15-minute slot of education to improve their wellbeing.”

Diane said the idea for the group came when she looked for opportunities for her daughter who is autistic to socialise in the area.

She added: “I’m a therapist in Nantwich and have many neurodiverse clients.

“We all know the negative impact of social isolation and the importance of social support for good mental health.

“Jessica and I are both Dabbers, born and bred, and we wanted to do something good for our town.”

For more information contact Diane on [email protected] or Jessica on [email protected]