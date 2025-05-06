5 hours ago
Fire crews tackle large fire at Delamere Forest
May 6, 2025

Cheshire fire crews are tackling a large blaze in Delamere Forest.

The ongoing incident has seen roads around the forest closed, including at Station Road.

Fire chiefs are advising people to avoid the area if possible due to a large amount of smoke.

Cheshire Police said: “Due to a fire in Delamere Forest, road closures are currently in place.

“These are at Station Road at its junction with Hatchmere Cross Roads, and Station Road at its junction with the Forest visitor centre entrance.

“Please avoid the area while firefighters work to extinguish the fire.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

