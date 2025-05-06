HJ Lea in Nantwich and Mornflake team up to mark 350 years

Animal feed manufacturer HJ Lea Oakes has joined Mornflake in celebrating 350 years of milling oats in South Cheshire.

The firm, based at Aston near Nantwich, dates back to 1675 when William Lea began milling oats at Swettenham Mill, feeding the by-product to animals.

Centuries later, William’s ancestors remain at the helm of one of the oldest businesses of its type in Britain, supplying feed to farms across the country.

There’s a string of outlets across South Cheshire now selling pet food and accessories including landmark stores at Wardle A51 mini-supermarket and petrol station and in Wheelock.

Now to mark the 350th anniversary milestone, HJ Lea Oakes has released limited edition gold-coloured packaging on calf feed and is joining with breakfast manufacturer Mornflake in planting oak trees at selected local sites.

Managing director Edward Lea said: “It’s quite something to think our ancestor William began it all 350 years ago, just nine years after the Great Fire of London.

“Things have changed a lot since then of course.

“Thanks to advances in science, we know much more about the specific nutritional needs of livestock, and technology has allowed us to produce a much better product, in much larger quantities and for much less.

“We’re very proud to be a part of the rich farming heritage of the country, and in particular Cheshire and the North West.”

HJ Lea Oakes produces feed for dairy and beef cattle as well as sheep, pigs and poultry.

There’s a big commitment to sustainability.

The company has managed to reduce its energy and water consumption by 20% since 2015 by using wind turbine technology and solar panels.

Like its sister company, HJ Lea Oakes is a supporter of the British agricultural industry.

Not only does it supply feed to livestock farmers, it also works closely with Mornflake to buy in oats from its farming customers.

HJ Lea Oakes employs more than 200 people across its five sites.

These include manufacturing facilities in Aston, Wheelock, Congleton, Malpas and Prees, Shropshire.

Pet shops are based at Wheelock, Congleton, Aston and the service station at Wardle.

They will join with Mornflake’s 350 employees in a big ‘Picnic on the Pitch’ celebration at Crewe Alex later this month.

For more on HJ Lea Oakes heritage, products and locations go to hjlea.com