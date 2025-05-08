2 hours ago
Nantwich marks VE Day 80 with town-wide celebrations

in News May 8, 2025
Nantwich prepares for VE Day 80 this Thursday (1) (1)

The heart of Nantwich is alive today on May 8th with Union flags, bunting and community spirit to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Many local shops and businesses have transformed their windows and fronts with patriotic displays and World War II memorabilia.

Nantwich Museum is marking the historic milestone with a special exhibition dedicated to the events of 1945, when Nazi Germany surrendered and peace returned to Europe.

The day will see a full schedule of commemorative events in Nantwich Town Square, organised by Nantwich Town Council in partnership with the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Nantwich prepares for VE Day 80 this Thursday (2) (1)

Activities begin this morning and continue into the evening with music, dance, reflection, and remembrance:

10:00–10:45am – Funky Choir performance

11:00am–12:30pm – Ceroc Addiction Dancers

2:00–5:00pm – High tea at St. Mary’s Parish Hall

7:30pm – Wreath laying ceremony with soloist Rachael Cowden and a Piper

8:00pm onwards – A series of poignant readings and broadcasts, including Neville Chamberlain’s 1939 declaration of war, the BBC’s announcement of the war’s end, and the recitation of In Flanders Fields

9:30pm – Lighting of memorial lamps and beacon to close the day

Speakers will include local dignitaries such as Cllrs Peter Groves, Arthur Moran, Kim Jamson, and Mayor Stuart Bostock, alongside members of the armed forces and youth cadets.

A spokesperson from the Nantwich & District Royal British Legion said, “Join us in celebrating VE Day 80 and honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Second World War generation in defence of the freedoms we still enjoy to this day.”

(Words and some pics by Jonathan White)

Welch's in Nantwich display
A T Welch’s in Nantwich window display
