Fire crews tackle house fire in Nantwich street

Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze at a house on Prince Edward Street in Nantwich.

The fire broke out at around midday yesterday (May 8).

Appliances from Nantwich and Crewe attended the incident.

A Cheshire Fire Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel water jet to tackle a fire in the conservatory of a semi-detached property.

“A large fan was also used to clear smoke and assist with firefighting. The cause of the fire will now be investigated.”