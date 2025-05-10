23 hours ago
Help Nantwich charities seeking access to grant funding

in Charity news / News May 10, 2025
DSN - Deaf and Sensory Network P10 - Laura Garner

Charities and community groups in Nantwich have a new ally in their quest for funding.

The South Cheshire Funders’ Forum offers an easier approach to securing grants, allowing organisations to submit a single expression of interest to access multiple opportunities.

The initiative brings together key funders including the Cheshire Community Foundation, The Julia Rausing Trust, and The Steve Morgan Foundation.

By uniting efforts, the organisations aim to reduce the administrative burden on charities, enabling them to focus more on their impactful work within the community.

The process is designed to provide feedback and guidance, helping applicants identify the most suitable funding sources for their projects.

Charities and groups interested can learn more and submit their expressions of interest by visiting the South Cheshire Funders website www.southcheshirefunders.org.uk

A spokesperson said: “This initiative represents a significant step towards empowering local organisations to continue their vital work in building a stronger, more resilient South Cheshire community.”

