Nantwich Running Club to launch new “Couch to 5K” programme

Nantwich Running Club is launching its new “Couch to 5K” programme starting this Saturday (May 17).

It is a nine-week programme and participants will be guided and supported by Nantwich Running Club members each week.

The target is for participants to run their first 5K at Crewe Parkrun on Saturday July 12 – The Graduation!

It is open to everyone aged 16 and over and the meeting point is The Barony car park off Middlewich Road at 9.30am.

The cost for the programme is £10 which is redeemable against Nantwich Running Club membership if any participants decide to join the club.

Places are limited and are allocated on a first come, first served basis.

For more details and to sign up, visit here