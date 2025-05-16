New Mayor of Nantwich takes over chains of office

Nantwich has a new Mayor after Cllr Mary Slinn took over the chains of office at a ceremony last night.

Outgoing Mayor Cllr Stuart Bostock paid tribute to all those who helped him during his year in office.

He also paid out more than £5,000 to four charities he fund-raised for during his Mayoralty.

Cheques were handed to representatives from Insights Bereavement Services, Pawprints to Freedom, Cheshire Roses Group and North West Air Ambulance.

Cllr Bostock said: “It’s been an honour and a privilege to have been Mayor these last 12 months.

“Nantwich is my home – it’s a beautiful town to live in and to visit, not just for its heritage and green spaces, but because of its people.

“You get a real sense of community that runs through the town.

“During the last 12 months, we’ve been invited to in excess of 130 events in the town and across Cheshire East.

“We managed to get to around 105 in total and every where we visited we were made to feel so welcome and at home, and I believe it shows how highly regarded that Mayoralty is still.

“I want to thank everyone who has made us feel welcome as well as Rev Dr Mark Hart for his work as the Mayor’s chaplain this year.

“And of course my fellow town councillors and town council staff for the fantastic work they do, which is highly appreciated.”

Cllr Mary Slinn was presented with the chains and chaired the ensuing Town Council meeting.

She said: “I thank all the councillors for the support they have given me and for proposing and seconding me.

“It really is a privilege and honour to be Mayor of this beautiful town that I’ve called home for 45 years.

“I will put my heart and soul into serving the town with dignity and in raising the profile of Nantwich so it remains a great place to live, work and enjoy.”

Cllr Slinn’s Consort, who will accompany her on the many engagements, will be her best friend Annette McKeith.

Cllr Slinn added: “We now look forward to a busy 12 months and we are excited for the year ahead and spending as much time as possible meeting all the wonderful people and organisations.”

Cllr Kim Jamson was voted in unanimously as the new Deputy Mayor.

Cllr Slinn’s chosen charities for fundraise for in 2025-26 are Nantwich Dementia Friendship Group and The Dog’s Trust.