Developer eyes 75 new homes on Batherton fields in Nantwich

Around 75 homes could be on the way for farm land off Broad Lane in Nantwich, writes Belinda Ryan.

Nightingale Land is considering seeking planning permission for a residential development on a 3.82-hectare field bounded by agricultural land to the south and east, properties off Broad Lane to the north and Batherton Lane to the west.

The site is situated directly to the south of the defined settlement boundary of Nantwich, in the open countryside.

We revealed back in January how some concerned householders on Broad Lane had been approached by developers looking to purchase a property to build a potential access point to the land.

The applicant has requested Cheshire East Council provides a formal screening opinion to confirm whether there is a requirement for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in respect of the proposed scheme.

Environmental impact assessments consider the environmental effects of major development proposals and help councils decide whether to grant planning permission.

The document submitted by Lane Town Planning on behalf of the applicant states: “The applicant is considering seeking planning permission for residential development for around 75 homes along with access from Broad Lane – including the demolition of one dwelling – internal road, layouts, landscaping, and open space and associated drainage infrastructure.”

It continues: “Whilst the site is currently undeveloped, the site is directly adjacent to residential development and therefore the proposal would not introduce new or different types of environmental effects to the area.”

The document says the land is within walking distance of a range of services and facilities in Nantwich and has good access to public transport services.

It concludes: “The site is not considered to be sensitive, and a review of the site and location indicates that the chances of significant effects arising on this site itself are minimal.

“The characteristics of the development are identical to adjacent land uses and receptors including nearby residents and the environments are either not affected by, or can be protected from, adverse effects using standard and commonly employed mitigation techniques.

“The effects which are likely to arise from the proposed development have been considered and it is concluded that none of the likely effects are considered to be significant to warrant EIA.”