Residents air concerns over Wain Homes plans in Nantwich

Nantwich residents have raised concerns at the tactics of a housing developer looking to build homes on fields off Broad Lane in Stapeley.

Householders along Broad Lane, on the Audlem side of Batherton Lane, received a letter from Wain Homes outlining their plans and bid to purchase a property.

In the letter, the developers say they are “exploring further opportunities in the area” and that they are “keen to ensure our new development benefits from a prominent location that will provide strong visibility and sales presence”.

The letter shows the company wants to develop fields immediately to the west and east of Batherton Lane (pictured).

It adds: “Given the location of the site and its likely access via Halfpenny Close, we feel that it would be advantageous for us to have a frontage onto Audlem Road/Broad Lane.”

But local resident Pat Cullen, who used to run the Protect Stapeley campaign group, said: “In 2016 Wain Homes tried to get planning permission to build on the field to the west of Batherton Lane, adjoining the small estate with access via Halfpenny Close.

“This was refused at a Public Inquiry as Halfpenny Close access is not suitable for extra traffic.

“Batherton Lane access is also not suitable owing to restricted visual splay.

“In short, the only way they will get permission to build on those fields is to purchase a house on Audlem Road/Broad Lane, knock it down and build an access road.

“To this end they have written to some householders offering to buy their house at above market value.

“They did try the same tactic some years ago but the owner they approached refused to sell.

“The current letter to the householders states that the likely access to any new houses would be via Halfpenny Close.

“This is nonsense as permission has already been refused. Access would have to be via a new road on to Audlem Road/Broad Lane.”

Nantwich News approached Wain Homes for a comment in December and today (January 8) they replied, but declined to comment further.

Mr Cullen added: “Why can’t Wain Homes be open and honest and just say we want to buy your home and knock it down to make an access road so we can build on the fields behind you?

“They did make a similar offer to another householder some seven or eight years ago but he refused.”

Wain Homes built the Halfpenny Close estate after buying a house on Audlem Road which they knocked down to gain access to the fields behind.

As yet, no plans have been submitted to Cheshire East Council for development on the fields outlined.