Nantwich Bookshop brings big names to town talks

Nantwich Book Shop & Coffee Lounge has lined up a series of literary events with best-selling authors this summer, writes Jonathan White.

First up tonight (May 19) is historian and broadcaster Kate Vigurs returning to Nantwich to launch her new book Mission Europe – The Secret History of the Women of SOE.

Following the success of Mission France, Vigurs now casts a wider lens over the courageous women who operated undercover across occupied Europe during WWII.

This event has been moved to Malbank School. Tickets are £20 (or £25 for two) and include a copy of the book and a welcome drink. Doors open at 6:00pm for a 6:30pm start.

On Wednesday 21st May, Alexander McCall Smith will be in Nantwich with his new novel “Looking for You”.

This event will also take place at Malbank School, tickets are £20, including a copy of the book and a welcome drink. Doors open at 6:00pm for a 6:30pm start.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing these fantastic authors to Nantwich,” said Denise Lawson, co-owner of the Bookshop.

“The response has been overwhelming – we had to move two events to a bigger venue!

“It’s wonderful to see our community so excited about books and storytelling.”

On July 17, Jay Griffiths will share insights from her moving new work “How Animals Heal Us”.

From pigs to dolphins, lions to loyal dogs, Griffiths explores the powerful bond between humans and animals through science, history and heart.

Tickets are £20 (£25 double) with a copy of the book and a welcome drink included.

And on Friday August 22, step back into the world of medieval drama with Caroline Burt and Richard Partington as they present “Arise, England”.

This account of the Plantagenet period reveals the roots of the English nation, from Magna Carta to royal revolution.

Tickets are £15 (or £20 for two), and includes a copy of the book and a drink.

To secure your place, call into the Nantwich Book Shop & Coffee Lounge at 46 High Street, call 01270 611665, or email [email protected]

Keep up with all their events on Facebook at facebook.com/NantwichBookshop