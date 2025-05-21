Plans for 49 retirement apartments in Nantwich set to be approved

Plans for a 49-apartment retirement living scheme on Maylands Park in Nantwich have been recommended for approval, writes Belinda Ryan.

The application site is part of a larger area to the south of Peter De Stapleigh Way at Stapeley which was granted permission on appeal in 2020 for mixed-use development.

This part of the site – phase two – already has approval for an employment and local centre.

The latest application is one of two residential applications for phase two of the site which will be considered by Cheshire East’s strategic planning board next week.

This proposal, from Muller Property Group and McCarthy and Stone Retirement Lifestyles Ltd, is for a retired living complex comprising 28 one-bedroom apartments and 21 two-bed flats.

The planning officer’s report states: “The development proposes accommodation which provides for independent living, suitable for people who can look after themselves and are usually over 60.

“No additional care or other support services will be provided.”

Communal facilities within the complex will include a residents’ lounge, an office for the house manager, secure entrance lobby with CCTV link to individual apartments, 24-hour emergency helpline, guest suite and private grounds and gardens.

Access will be via the access road leading southward from the traffic light junction on Peter De Stapleigh Way.

The retirement scheme will be served by 36 car parking spaces including four disabled bays.

The planning officer’s report states: “The application site lies outside of the defined settlement boundary for Nantwich and consequently within the area defined as ‘open countryside’.

“Consequently, these proposals for residential development do not represent a form of development that would normally be allowed in the open countryside…

“Importantly, in this case, reserved matters applications (phase one for residential uses and phase two for employment, commercial and mixed-uses) in line with the outline consent granted by the Secretary of State, have been approved.

“Therefore, the application site benefits from full consent which remains extant and could be developed in accordance with the permissions already granted.”

It adds: “This scheme, along with Anwyl Homes residential development [an application for 40 homes on the site also due to be considered at next week’s meeting] would however replace the previously approved employment and local centre.

“This would result in highly accessible employment and local facilities not being provided at the heart of the wider development area.

“However, the site is within walking/cycling distance of community hall, retail centre and other amenities within the wider Stapeley neighbourhood.”

The report also says there is a significant need for sheltered housing across Cheshire East.

Stapeley Parish Council has objected on a number of grounds, including “insufficient evidence of meaningful discussions with Cheshire East Council regarding provision of critical infrastructure, such as schools and GP services”.

The council’s housing officer has objected because affordable housing is not proposed within the development and council policy states there should be 30%.

But the report from the council’s planning officer states: “The proposals do not include policy compliant affordable housing within the scheme on viability grounds.”

Because of the financial viability appraisal, the report indicates financial contributions towards affordable housing as well as other services will be discussed at the meeting.

The application has been recommended for approval, subject to conditions.

Cheshire East strategic planning morning meeting takes place at 10.30am on Wednesday, May 28, at Crewe Municipal Buildings.

(pic of planned scheme by Bower Mattin)