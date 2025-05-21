3 hours ago
Willaston woman to take on mud and miles in Race for Life Challenge

in Charity news / Human Interest / News / Willaston & Rope May 21, 2025
Sarah (right) and Katherine during a recent training walk

A Willaston woman is gearing up for a muddy, adrenaline-fuelled adventure in support of Cancer Research UK.

Sarah Iggo, 48, will team up with friends Beth, Jen, and Katherine – collectively known as the Wacky Racers – to take on the ‘Tatton Park Pretty Muddy 5K’ on Saturday July 26.

They will be tackling obstacles, mud pits, and plenty of laughs along the way.

No stranger to extreme challenges, Sarah’s fundraising resume includes coasteering on Anglesey, trekking across the Sahara Desert, and even a breath-taking 10,000ft tandem skydive.

But this time, she says her mission is deeply personal.

Sarah, an Inclusive Learning Advisor at Cheshire College – South & West in Crewe, is running in memory of her colleague and friend, Kevin Taylor.

Kevin Taylor who died from cancer - sahara desert trek
Kevin Taylor

Kevin, a funding and data facilitator at the college, underwent extensive treatment, including drug trials, in the hope of paving the way for future breakthroughs for cancer sufferers.

“Kevin was the kind of person who always put others first, even during his toughest moments,” said Sarah.

“Taking on this challenge is my way of honouring his memory and helping to fund life-saving research so that one day, no one has to go through what he did.

“We’ll be getting muddy for a great cause, and I know Kevin would be the first to laugh at us covered head to toe in dirt!”

Sarah and the Wacky Racers are determined to make every step, crawl, and climb count.

To support their journey and donate to Cancer Research UK, visit their JustGiving page here.

