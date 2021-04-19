Nantwich “Covid” heroes honoured in town council awards

Nantwich “Covid” heroes have been honoured at a town council awards event to hail those who have gone the extra mile to help during the pandemic.

The awards were staged in place of the annual Mayor’s Salt of the Earth awards which have been on hold for two years due to the pandemic.

But as lockdown eases, Nantwich Mayor Cllr Pam Kirkham said she wanted to acknowledge the work of the Nantwich community over the past 12 months.

And after receiving a wide range of nominations, Cllr Kirkham selected four recipients of “Covid Hero” awards, highlighting their outstanding contributions.

Cllr Kirkham said: “This year has been tough and trying with isolation and sadness.

“But amid this we have also seen our community come together.

“Whilst we remained safe in our homes, many of our residents, volunteers, organisations and businesses came into their own.

“Adapting to news ways of living, many quickly saw the need to assist those the more vulnerable in the community.

“These individuals have shown outstanding kindness, selflessness and support within our town and I am overwhelmed by their achievements.”

First to collect their award was Dr David Holden and the NHS vaccination team in Nantwich.

Alongside their day-to-day roles, the team has worked tirelessly to co-ordinate the Covid Immunisation programme at the Civic Hall.

Second winner was Nantwich Buddies. Formed a year ago to support the most vulnerable in the community, Nantwich Buddies was presented the Community Group Heroes Award.

The team has gone from strength to strength, supporting more than 160 households and helping with the smooth operation of the vaccination programme at the Civic Hall.

The Community Hero Award was handed to Maureen Coulter.

Maureen has been a Food Festival Volunteer for many years.

However with no Food Festival to focus on she has gone above and beyond to organise food drop-offs for Nantwich Foodbank.

From organising a team of volunteers, liaising with the Foodbank, organising logistics and sorting tonnes of donations, her efforts have truly helped our community.

Nic Bunting received the final award, The Mayor’s Extraordinary Act of Kindness Award.

The Mayor was taken aback by Nic’s commitment to the town’s youngsters.

During the pandemic, he was home schooling while continuing to run his own business.

But in addition, he worked tirelessly to refurbish old and broken laptops which were given to help other children and families in the community so they could learn from home.

Cllr Kirkham added: “It really was very hard for me to select just a few for awards, but these individuals here tonight stood out and have done something really very special for community.

“I have heard so many stories about amazing achievements during lockdown from people helping the elderly and neighbours, those litter picking during their daily exercise to keep our town pristine, to those completing fundraising activities.

“Not to mention all those key workers who have kept essential businesses and services running.

“And let us not forget the youngsters, thrown into a world difficult to comprehend even by adults.

“They have adapted so well and surprised us with amazing stories of charity sales, bike rides and walks, even selling their own party bags to help those most in need.”