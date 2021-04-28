Nantwich Town Ladies beat Frodsham Women 5-1 in friendly

Nantwich Town Ladies FC beat Frodsham Women’s FC 5-1 in a behind closed doors friendly match, writes Jonathan White.
The game took place at The Applewood Independent Arena 3G pitch on Sunday.
Molly Tasker bagged a hat-trick for Nantwich Town Ladies with Kirsty Fisher-Sherratt and Jo Case adding the others in a convincing victory.
Chris Broad, Manager, Nantwich Town Ladies FC first team, said: “It was a good run out for the ladies on our rest week from the league.
“Our young star Molly Tasker got a hat-trick and she is improving and excelling more every week.
“We managed to get a debutant out on the pitch and minutes into the legs of some of the girls who needed it.
“Unfortunately, Sale United got the victory they needed to see us off in the title race, but we have a huge game on Sunday at home vs Manchester Rovers to try and seal second place which may be enough to gain promotion come the end of the season.”
Nantwich Town Ladies FC’s next match in the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League (Championship East) is versus Manchester Rovers Women.
For further information relating to Nantwich Town Ladies FC visit https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
