5 hours ago
Action to tackle litter in Nantwich agreed by town councillors
16 hours ago
Town councillors at loggerheads over Nantwich public toilets
2 days ago
Works to begin on new “Nantwich Leisure Centre” redevelopment
2 days ago
Brookfield Park residents meet Crime Commissioner candidate to air fears
3 days ago
Nantwich Town in training match at Willaston White Star
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town Ladies beat Frodsham Women 5-1 in friendly

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport April 28, 2021
Nantwich Town Ladies FC on the attack (1)

Nantwich Town Ladies FC beat Frodsham Women’s FC 5-1 in a behind closed doors friendly match, writes Jonathan White.

The game took place at The Applewood Independent Arena 3G pitch on Sunday.

Molly Tasker bagged a hat-trick for Nantwich Town Ladies with Kirsty Fisher-Sherratt and Jo Case adding the others in a convincing victory.

Chris Broad, Manager, Nantwich Town Ladies FC first team, said: “It was a good run out for the ladies on our rest week from the league.

“Our young star Molly Tasker got a hat-trick and she is improving and excelling more every week.

“We managed to get a debutant out on the pitch and minutes into the legs of some of the girls who needed it.

“Unfortunately, Sale United got the victory they needed to see us off in the title race, but we have a huge game on Sunday at home vs Manchester Rovers to try and seal second place which may be enough to gain promotion come the end of the season.”

Nantwich Town Ladies FC’s next match in the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League (Championship East) is versus Manchester Rovers Women.

For further information relating to Nantwich Town Ladies FC visit https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies

Nantwich Town goal from Kirsty Fisher-Sherratt (1)

Nantwich Town goal from Kirsty Fisher-Sherratt

Frodsham Women's FC on the ball (1)

Frodsham Women's FC keeper clears the ball (1)

Nantwich Town Ladies FC - Full-time - players and management (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings