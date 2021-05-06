Hankelow polling station moved on election day due to fire

The polling station at Hankelow village near Nantwich has temporarily relocated due to a fire in the local area.

Polling station staff have evacuated safely, closed the polling station and have set up temporary polling arrangements from vehicles parked on Hankelow Village Green.

Voters due to vote at the polling station – at 11 Old School Lane – are asked to look out for polling station staff, who will assist them to vote safely and securely under the temporary arrangements.

The polling station is being used for:

● Hankelow neighbourhood planning referendum

● Police and Crime Commissioner elections for Hankelow and Buerton parishes

Polling station staff will take instructions from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and will resume duties from the polling station as soon as possible.