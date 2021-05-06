26 mins ago
Hankelow polling station moved on election day due to fire
21 hours ago
Cllr Stuart Bostock elected as new Mayor of Nantwich
23 hours ago
Flood concerns raised by new housing plan by river in Nantwich
23 hours ago
“Pop up” household waste service considered by Cheshire East Council
1 day ago
CCTV images of armed robber who targeted Crewe minimart store
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Hankelow polling station moved on election day due to fire

in Hankelow & Hatherton / Incident / News / Village News May 6, 2021
polling station (pic by KatyBird)

The polling station at Hankelow village near Nantwich has temporarily relocated due to a fire in the local area.

Polling station staff have evacuated safely, closed the polling station and have set up temporary polling arrangements from vehicles parked on Hankelow Village Green.

Voters due to vote at the polling station – at 11 Old School Lane – are asked to look out for polling station staff, who will assist them to vote safely and securely under the temporary arrangements.

The polling station is being used for:

● Hankelow neighbourhood planning referendum
● Police and Crime Commissioner elections for Hankelow and Buerton parishes

Polling station staff will take instructions from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and will resume duties from the polling station as soon as possible.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Fundraising Event in support of Hei...
Show all of Latest Listings