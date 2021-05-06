5 hours ago
Nantwich Museum reopens with talk and Camera Club exhibition
Hankelow polling station moved on election day due to fire
Cllr Stuart Bostock elected as new Mayor of Nantwich
Flood concerns raised by new housing plan by river in Nantwich
“Pop up” household waste service considered by Cheshire East Council
South Cheshire Tennis Summer League starts as lockdown eases

in Other sports / Sport May 6, 2021
Wistaston A vs Goostrey A - Goostrey player serves the ball (1)

The Slazenger South and Mid Cheshire Tennis League consisting of men’s doubles, ladies doubles and mixed doubles divisions has started this week, writes Jonathan White.

The league start was delayed due to government Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Clubs participating are Acton Bridge, Alsager, Audlem, Bunbury, Congleton, Cuddington, Goostrey, Hartford, Holmes Chapel, Nantwich, Nantwich Farmers, Tarporley, Winsford, and Wistaston.

Wistaston A beat Goostrey A on May 4 in their first Men’s Division 2 match of the Summer League on their two courts behind Wistaston Memorial Hall & Community Centre.

Wistaston A consisted of Oliver Cox, Ryan Harper-Griffiths, Chris Raiswell, and George Raiswell.

Wistaston are also fielding teams in Men’s Division 4 (Wistaston B) and Men’s Division 5 (Wistaston C).

After the victory George Raiswell, Club captain and Wistaston A captain, said: “It was great to be back playing competitive matches and the summer league brings so much fun!”

Fixtures, results and tables are updated during the year via the League website.

For further information relating to WJTC please visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WJtennisclub or phone 01270 560471.

Wistaston A vs Goostrey A - Wistaston player Oliver Cox serves the ball (1)

