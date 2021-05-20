Nantwich Museum to stage Plant Sale on May 29

A Plant Sale organised by Nantwich Museum Trust in aid of museum funds will take place at the Pillory Street venue on Saturday May 29.

A wide selection of keenly priced plants will be available.

The ever popular event is an opportunity to buy new plants for the garden, while benefiting the museum.

The museum would appreciate any donations of plants for the event.

Accompanying the Plant Sale will be a Book Sale in the museum shop.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104 or visit www.nantwichmuseum.org.uk