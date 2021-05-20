10 hours ago
Residents move into new specialist dementia village in Willaston
1 day ago
14 cases of Indian Variant Covid-19 virus detected in Cheshire East
2 days ago
New Aldi store in Nantwich to reopen on June 10
2 days ago
Historic Crewe Market Hall reopens today after £3 million refurb
2 days ago
Nantwich woman with rare ear phobia braves haircut for children’s charity
Nantwich Museum to stage Plant Sale on May 29

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews May 20, 2021
Nantwich Museum Plant Sale 1024 (1)

A Plant Sale organised by Nantwich Museum Trust in aid of museum funds will take place at the Pillory Street venue on Saturday May 29.

A wide selection of keenly priced plants will be available.

The ever popular event is an opportunity to buy new plants for the garden, while benefiting the museum.

The museum would appreciate any donations of plants for the event.

Accompanying the Plant Sale will be a Book Sale in the museum shop.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104 or visit www.nantwichmuseum.org.uk

