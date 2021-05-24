14 hours ago
Wishing Well charity which helps Nantwich vulnerable receives funding boost

May 24, 2021
The Wishing Well's Charles Maine and Gemma Edwards with Redrow sales consultant Simon Woodhouse (1)

A charity that offers health and wellbeing support in Nantwich and the wider areas has received a funding boost.

The Wishing Well has been gifted £1,891 from housebuilder Redrow to support online education services.

The boost comes after the charity had to halt face to face services during Covid-19.

The charity, who reach out to vulnerable members of the community, has used the donation to purchase IT equipment such as laptops and smart phones for its tutors.

They have launched a new YouTube channel featuring tutorials which correspond to the Project Packs available for learners.

Charles Maines, CEO of The Wishing Well, said lockdown halted the majority of the charity’s face to face services which meant its education services were also stopped.

He added: “On an annual basis we would usually work with more than 450 adult learners that include young people, include young people, families and the elderly.

“We did manage to adapt our work during lockdown and offered alternative services such as a meal delivery service.

“As we emerge from lockdown, we’ve made plans for a new bespoke education curriculum and are fully prepared to carry it out digitally.”

The bespoke curriculum is based on a model on eight aspects of wellness.

It is monitored using a wellness web where a wide variety of courses would be available to facilitate learner development.

Charles added: “Through investing in IT in this way we can ensure that if there are further lockdowns, tutors will effectively be able to keep in contact with learners and continue to provide learning opportunities for the community.

“Learning at home means our members can relax in their own environment and we hope this will help break down some barriers and alleviate some anxieties about an initial return to learning at the centre.”

According to The Health Foundation, 69% of adults now report feeling very worried about the effect COVID-19 is having on their life and with unemployment on the rise, The Wishing Well recognise the impact education can have on improving outcomes for its service users.

(Pic: The Wishing Well’s Charles Maine and Gemma Edwards with Redrow sales consultant Simon Woodhouse)

