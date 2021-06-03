14 hours ago
Busy Newcastle Road in Nantwich closed for two days for repairs

repair work A51 Newcastle Road

The busy Newcastle Road in Nantwich is to close for two days for more repair works.

The section of the A51 between Cheerbrook roundabout and Elwood Way lights will be closed today and tomorrow (June 3-4).

Cheshire East Council highways are carrying out more resurfacing work on a section that was badly damaged by floods earlier this year.

Cheerbrook Farm Shop bosses have stressed their shop and cafe remains open as normal.

A shop spokeswoman said: “The roadworkers have been very helpful and are allowing access both ways to the farm shop.

“Customers will need to ask the site foreman for access as they enter the roadworks.”

Highways have warned of delays, with diversion signs in place.

In its temporary road closure notice, it states: “The alternative route will be via the following streets: Newcastle Road, London Road, London Road Roundabout, Crewe Road, Nantwich Road Roundabout, Nantwich Bypass.

“Pedestrian / cyclist access to any premises situated within the temporary closure will be maintained at all times.

“Vehicular access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and residents where possible.

“The closure is necessary to enable Cheshire East Highways to carry out patching works.

“It is anticipated that the works will take place on the following date(s): Friday 4th June 2021 and Monday 7th June 2021

“This notice will become operative on Friday 4th June 2021 and Monday 7th June 2021 for a period of 5 days or for such less time as is necessary to enable the works to be completed.”

It’s the second time in just four months the road has had to be closed for resurfacing.

It was closed in February after Storm Christopher caused the road to flood and damaged the road surface.

For updates follow https://twitter.com/CECHighways

