Cheshire East Council warns of Covid increase in Crewe and Nantwich

Nantwich residents and businesses are being warned by council chiefs to “not let their guard down” as Covid cases rise following the relaxing of step 3 restrictions.

The increase is mainly of the Delta variant affecting residents in the 10 to 39 age group, says Cheshire East Council.

Schools, hospitality venues and housing associations across the borough are being supported in the most affected areas.

Some venues in Nantwich have been affected, including The Boars Head in Walgherton which issued a statement saying it was closing for seven days.

Customers of the White Horse in Nantwich say it also recorded positive Covid cases. We have contacted the White Horse and are awaiting a reply.

A Cheshire East Council spokesperson said: “The council’s public health and regulatory services teams are working closely with a hospitality venue in the Nantwich area, following a small number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“All members of staff and customers where positive cases are confirmed, have been provided with public health advice and are all now self-isolating for the recommended ten days at home.

“Unfortunately, this contained outbreak shows how easily the virus can spread now that people are letting their guard down through relaxed restrictions.

“We are working hard to ensure that hospitality venues right across the borough are following national guidance and taking all the necessary steps to prevent any further outbreaks.

“With cases of Covid rising in the borough following the step 3 relaxation of restrictions, we would like to take the opportunity to remind our residents and businesses to remain vigilant and abide by hands, face, space and fresh air.”

Dr Matt Tyrer, director of public health at Cheshire East Council, said: “Unfortunately after the easing of lockdown restrictions on 17 May, and some residents dropping their guard, we are now seeing a worrying increase in positive Covid-19 cases right across the borough, typically of the Delta (Indian) variant of concern.

“We are not asking residents to change their behaviour, but to continue to adhere to the guidance of hands, space, face and fresh air and to get tested regularly, even if they have had one or both vaccinations.

“For parents or carers of children and young people still attending school after the half term break this is even more important.

“I am urging all parents to continue to do the right thing and if their child feels unwell or begins to display any symptoms of Covid-19, to keep them off school and to get tested as soon as possible.

Councillor Jill Rhodes, Cheshire East Council adults and health committee chair, said: “Faced with the prospect of restrictions ending in a few weeks, now is not the time for any of us to stop doing all of those things which have so far kept us safe throughout the pandemic.

“Wearing a mask indoors, washing our hands, keeping 2m apart and choosing to meet in outdoor spaces are steps each of us can easily take.

“If you are offered the vaccination, I would strongly urge you to accept it and do the right thing for yourself and for Cheshire East.

“It’s in our hands if we want to return to normal but for the next few weeks, we have to adhere to the guidance”.

The council has opened local testing sites in Crewe or Macclesfield for anyone who wants to test regardless of symptoms.

The deployment of mobile testing units, or residents can collect home-testing kits from the swab squad teams.

More information on all of these options, can be found by visiting: www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/covid-testing