Everybody Sport and Recreation opens 2021 Junior Awards

Everybody Sport and Recreation launch nominations for the 2021 Everybody Junior Awards.

The event will recognise children aged 5-11 for their inspirational efforts and contributions to local sporting success over the last 18 months.

It will be held on November 20 at Holmes Chapel Community Centre.

You can nominate in categories including:

• Junior Member of the Year

• Junior Helper of the Year

• Everybody Swim Rising Star

• Junior Achiever of the Year

• Everybody Family of the Year

• Junior Sports Personality of the Year (aged 5-8 and 9-11)

Everybody Sport and Recreation are accepting achievements from the last 12-18 months (September 1 2019 to June 6 2021).

Nominees can include details of how they overcame Covid-19 related barriers to sport in the last 12 months in nomination entries.

Previous winners include gold medal gymnasts, football and hockey players, ballet stars and more.

Kerry Shea, executive director at Everybody Sport and Recreation, said: “We are so happy to be able to welcome the Junior Awards back this year!

“They are one of our favourite events and we love hearing the fantastic stories of our young local athletes.

“We can’t wait to read all your nominations, and we’re sure they’ll be some difficult decisions when it comes to picking the winners!”

Nominations for the Junior Awards will close on September 10 and be reviewed by a judging panel.

All of the information regarding the event and how to nominate can be found on Everybody’s website www.everybody.org.uk/about/everybody-junior-awards-2021/

More information regarding the 2021 Junior Awards and how to nominate here www.everybody.org.uk/about/everybody-junior-awards-2021/ or follow @EverybodySportRecreation on Facebook to find out more.