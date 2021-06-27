Dear Editor,

The new Health Secretary – Sajid Javid – has been appointed after the resignation of Matt Hancock for breaking social distancing guidelines.

Sajid Javid was Secretary of State in 2016 when the Government approved a developer’s appeal to build 300 houses on Witters Field in Wistaston.

Javid’s decision has led to the cementing over of Witters Field, which for generations had been enjoyed for recreational use by walkers, runners and dog walkers.

His controversial signing off led to the destruction of an icon of the village in a solitary hawthorn tree, located close to the centre of Witters Field, which was uprooted and tossed into a skip by Bloor Homes during the construction of their 300 dwelling ‘Wistaston Brook’ housing development.

The tree was a symbol of Wistaston and used, along with another local icon (Joey the Swan), on the school logo of Wistaston Church Lane Academy located adjacent to Witters Field.

I hope that people remember Javid’s influence on our local area from London if endorsing his new role.

Yours,

Jonathan White

Wistaston