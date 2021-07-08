2 days ago
Fire crews tackle fire in Shavington garage

in Shavington / Village News July 8, 2021
garage fire - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews from Nantwich and Crewe tackled a fire in a garage fire in Shavington earlier today (July 8)

The incident happened at a property on Osborne Grove, and started just after 3pm.

Two fire engines attended, one from Nantwich and one from Crewe, and crews found one garage “well alight” when they arrived.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

All contents of the garage were removed and the crews damped down the area.

No one was believed injured in the incident.

