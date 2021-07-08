Motherwell Cheshire charity sees counselling demand rise 25%

The Motherwell Cheshire charity is calling for support after experiencing a 25% increase in demand for counselling help.

The charity offers educational services, holistic therapies and mental health support, to promote positive health and wellbeing to women across Cheshire.

But organisers say they are feeling the hit – and it’s not just a stretch for services that is having an impact.

They have seen a significant drop in income during the pandemic, with many fundraising events cancelled.

It means Motherwell Cheshire are without 33% of their funding for the year.

Kate Blakemore, CEO at Motherwell Cheshire (pictured), said: “The pandemic has meant us suspending he fundraising events that contribute thousands to our services. As our income declines, the demand grows, and now we face our toughest year ever.

“The women in our local community urgently need our ongoing support and we are appealing to you, our community to help where you can.

“Your donation could be life-changing for a vulnerable individual in the months ahead.

“We all experience loss in our lives and over the last year coronavirus has seen us all suffer in some form.

“Yet regardless of who or what you have lost, everyone deserves access to specialist counselling.

“At Motherwell we know this, which is why we ensure our counselling service can be accessed by women at a time when they need it. Counselling services have never been so vital.

“As we emerge from the pandemic our counselling service is more vital than ever.

“Yet we urgently need your support today to ensure we can continue to provide expert counselling free for women when they need us the most.”

For over five years Motherwell Cheshire has supported hundreds of women so they are able to meet the challenges in their lives and access support whenever they need it.

Motherwell Cheshire are now calling upon the support of their followers and their local business community.

Kate added: “Over the last six months we have been fortunate enough to be supported by some incredible individuals, who have fundraised for us in some of the most creative ways.

“This support has been invaluable and provided us with much needed income but will the increase in demand for our services we are now asking everyone to get creative.

“Can you complete a challenge; can you hold a company fundraiser; do you have funds from a Christmas party that didn’t take place that you could donate; could you adopt us as your charity of the year?

“We have all had to face the struggles coronavirus has and continues to impose on us.

“If you are able to, please make a donation today so that we can be there to support mums like Lorna.”

The team at Motherwell Cheshire are extremely proud of the counselling services that they offer and the positive effect their counselling makes on an individual’s life.

Now they are needing that additional boost so that they can continue to provide their free service to mums when they so desperately need a listening ear.

You can donate online in seconds at www.justgiving.com/campaign/emergencyappealforMotherwell

Or if you would like to discuss an alternative donation or fundraising idea, please contact Kate Blakemore on [email protected]

You can find out more about the services offered by Motherwell Cheshire CIO and their current appeal at: https://motherwellcheshirecio.com