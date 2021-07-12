4 hours ago
Campaign launched to save Shavington Youth Club building
9 hours ago
Nantwich Town beaten 4-1 by League One neighbours Crewe Alex
3 days ago
Audlem pilot to pedal 420 miles in aid of friend battling tumour
3 days ago
Town councillors question funding of CCTV in Nantwich
3 days ago
RSPCA Stapeley care for baby robins found in car after 200-mile journey
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Campaign launched to save Shavington Youth Club building

in Shavington / Village News July 12, 2021
Kieran meeting with parish councillors Russel Jones and Claire Hackett (1)

A campaign is underway to save the Shavington Youth Club building.

Members of Shavington-cum-Gresty Parish Council fear the Main Road building’s future is in doubt.

The building was recently closed after it fell into disrepair.

They say responsibility for external repairs rests with Cheshire East Council, and have been backed by MP Kieran Mullan and local Labour councillors.

Parish Councillor Russell Jones said: “I went to the youth club in the 80s and my brother went to it when it was still a primary school.

“I don’t want to see it lost to developers and we need Cheshire East to step up and help us resolve the situation.

“I hope residents will get behind this campaign and help us fight for the youth club building.”

Fellow Parish Councillor Claire Hackett added: “The youth club building is an historic part of the village.

“Generations have fond memories of it throughout it’s history and it is vital that we preserve it for future generations.”

Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Mullan said: “Shavington Youth Club is a building that is at the heart of the village and so many people have memories of it both as a school and the youth club.

“It is the only significant Cheshire East asset for Shavington residents, and I don’t think it is too much to ask for it to be kept in a good state given all the council tax residents pay.

“For more than a year now I have been looking into ensuring Cheshire East deliver a positive future for the building and we haven’t got anywhere despite the work of some great Parish Councillors and Youth Club representatives.

“But there is now a serious risk that Cheshire East will try and offload the building to private developers or pressure the Parish Council into taking ownership of it.

“The Parish Council could then be left with the bill to pay for its repair and upkeep, which is potentially more than the entire current Parish Council budget.”

Cheshire East Labour Councillor James Barber welcomed the campaign, but said the MP should not shift the blame to Cheshire East.

“As Dr Mullan is well aware, YMCA research has found that spending on youth services has been decimated since 2010, with crippling austerity measures leading to a £737million (62%) decrease in funding from the Government.

“Furthermore, between 2012 and 2016, over 600 youth clubs closed.

“As Cheshire East Council is, in itself, struggling financially due to inadequate funding to Local Government, it would be helpful if Dr Mullan would focus his campaign on securing more funding for Local Government and youth services on the whole, rather than scapegoat the Council.”

Current trustee of Shavington Youth Club Linda Buchanan, added: “There are two issues here. One is re-establishing the youth club, and the other is protecting 140 Main Road from demolition.

“To re-establish the youth club, it will certainly be necessary to ensure central government funds youth services properly.

“If the youth club is to return to 140 Main Road, the charity should no longer be responsible for the building.

“If the building is to remain as a community asset it needs to be run by a management committee with the time and resources to establish a vibrant community hub. For now, the youth club could potentially be relocated to one of the churches, the village hall or the primary school, if these venues are agreeable and suitable.

“In either scenario, I will happily work with Dr Mullan to campaign to save the youth club and put pressure on government to reverse the drastic cuts in youth services.

“In the meantime, it is vitally important that the building at 140 Main Road is not demolished as it is a significant Victorian structure that is part of the fabric of the community, it adds cultural and historical value to the community of Shavington.”

We have contacted Cheshire East Council for their comments and await a reply.

Residents can support the campaign via www.tinyurl.com/shavingtonyouthclub

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Show all of Latest Listings