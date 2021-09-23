Nantwich Running Club making strides with 300 members

New Nantwich Running Club is making major strides after hitting almost 300 members in just a few months.

The club was launched by Willaston runner Mike Stevens earlier this year.

And they are becoming a regular site as groups run around the town in bright green fluorescent training tops!

The club meets at Nantwich Town FC and members train in small groups of 10 people for up to 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

There are 10 chatty pace groups, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

Founder Mike said: “The club prides itself on being inclusive, friendly and welcoming towards runners of all abilities.

“You simply need to be able to run for around 40 minutes.”

The club offers people new to running in groups the opportunity to join two free Taster Sessions before deciding to join.

If you’d like more details contact NRC at www.nantwichrunningclub.co.uk