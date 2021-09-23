1 day ago
Leighton Hospital unveils £663 million redevelopment plans
2 days ago
Plans for parking charges in ‘free’ towns scrapped by Cheshire East
2 days ago
Willaston councillor lodges police complaint over hate crime incident
3 days ago
Beam Heath Trust “claims day” to take place on September 29
4 days ago
BMX bike fans reunite in South Cheshire for annual social ride
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Running Club making strides with 300 members

in Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews September 23, 2021
Nantwich Running Club members

New Nantwich Running Club is making major strides after hitting almost 300 members in just a few months.

The club was launched by Willaston runner Mike Stevens earlier this year.

And they are becoming a regular site as groups run around the town in bright green fluorescent training tops!

The club meets at Nantwich Town FC and members train in small groups of 10 people for up to 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

There are 10 chatty pace groups, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

Founder Mike said: “The club prides itself on being inclusive, friendly and welcoming towards runners of all abilities.

“You simply need to be able to run for around 40 minutes.”

The club offers people new to running in groups the opportunity to join two free Taster Sessions before deciding to join.

If you’d like more details contact NRC at www.nantwichrunningclub.co.uk

Nantwich Running Club team shot

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings