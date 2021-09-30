Willaston memorial tree planted in honour of Maurice Jones

The “maze” area of Willaston village has been renamed and a memorial tree planted in honour of the late Maurice Jones.

Maurice, who died two years ago, was a past chairman of Willaston Parish Council and a former Mayor of Crewe and Nantwich Borough.

In 2020, the maze area on Victoria Mill Drive was redeveloped.

Planting was added to increase biodiversity, seating was introduced to make it a welcome stop and floor games for children were added onto the newly resurfaced space.

The area will now officially be known as “Maurice’s Maze” and a new street sign was unveiled at a recent dedication ceremony.

Mayor of Cheshire East Cllr Sarah Pochin was present and spoke about Maurice and how well she and Maurice worked together for the good of the community.

Chairman of the Council Cllr Craig Bailey reflected on Maurice’s contributions in his 43 years as a councillor for Willaston as well as his work for Crewe and Nantwich Borough Council and Canta, the Crewe & Nantwich twinning association.

Cllr Bailey said: “The naming of places in honour of people is our way of ensuring that those who had an impact are not forgotten, and indeed this dedication and tree planting will ensure Maurice’s service and legacy is remembered for many years to come.”

Maurice’s grandson Scott Jones spoke on behalf of the family and after speaking about his grandfather’s contribution to the village thanked the parish council for the recognition.

A memorial tree was planted by Maurice’s great grandson Ted, and the ceremony was concluded by Rev Paul North leading the gathering in prayer and dedication.

A video of the ceremony is available to watch on the council website.