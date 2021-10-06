Nantwich to unveil “Tree of Light” for Christmas remembrance

Nantwich Town Council is to launch its “Tree of Light” again this year offering residents a chance to remember loved ones at Christmas.

People are invited to make a donation of £5 to dedicate a bauble on the town square’s Tree of Light to a loved one or a special cause.

Donations can be made at Nantwich Civic Hall where residents will be given a chance to fill a bauble with a name, message or items of your choice.

Those who have previously bought a bauble can return it to the Civic Hall for it to be re-hung for a donation of £3.

In addition, names can be also be listed on Nantwich Town Council webpage of remembrance.

Nantwich Town Council has dedicated the first bauble to the late John Brookshaw who passed away earlier this year.

John was well-known in the town as a butcher at his shop on Hospital Street, where he had worked for more than 60 years.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “The full cost of the tree is covered by Nantwich Town Council and all donations will be divided between the Mayor’s charities Save a Life Cheshire, Nantwich First Responders, The Royal British Legion and St Mary’s Church.

“On Sunday 7th November at 5pm, people are invited to gather outside St Mary’s Parish Rooms where the Tree of Light will be illuminated with a short service of prayer, hymns and poetry, giving you the chance to reflect on memories of someone special”

For more information on the Tree of Light, call 01270 628633 or email [email protected]