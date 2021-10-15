Council chiefs say they will carry out a “further review” of a controversial crossing in Nantwich where a teenage boy was injured by a car earlier this week.

The 17-year-old Brine Leas student was using the drop down kerb crossing over Peter de Stapleigh Way when he was hit by a car.

The incident on Tuesday morning left the youngster in hospital, but he escaped serious injuries.

The drop down was installed in 2020 by Cheshire East Council to allow residents to cut through from the Stapeley Gardens development.

But some have criticised it, saying it should be an official pedestrian crossing, with more warning signs.

There is one “pedestrians crossing” warning sign on approach, which is currently partially obscured by bushes.

Drivers only see a second “flashing” school warning sign once they go past the crossing.

Councillor Craig Browne, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “It is distressing to hear of this teenager being knocked down and our thoughts are with him and his family. We hope his recovery is swift.

“Cheshire East highways installed a pedestrian crossing point in July 2020, which connects the public footpath from the Stapeley Gardens estate at the point where it crosses Peter Destapleigh Way.

​“The crossing facility was designed in accordance with the latest design guidance and standards and included a final stage road safety audit.

“We are aware of concerns over road safety, including the dropped kerb crossing from Stapeley Gardens estate over Peter Destapleigh Way, and a further review is being undertaken, exploring all options.”

In August, MP Kieran Mullan wrote to concerned residents who have been calling for a 30mph limit and proper Puffin crossing at the location.

Mr Mullan said a “revised Speed Management Strategy” is due to go before councillors in November which meant reviews of speed limits were held until it has been put in place.

He also added that a pedestrian crossing assessment has been carried out by Cheshire East Council and that “we are told that it scores high”.

One mum who wrote the MP and Cheshire East said: “I use the path with my son and witness almost daily the speed at which lorries and cars come down the road when children are trying to cross.

“So I hope the Highways Department are fully aware of the fact their delays only add to the risk of a tragic accident.

“The council have clearly recognised the need for a crossing yet done nothing about it – will it take a death before they finally act?”