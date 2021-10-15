3 hours ago
MP Kieran Mullan slams Cheshire East on progress over parking fees

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics October 15, 2021
CEC car parking -Snow Hill Nantwich - parking charges recommenced on 15th June 2020 (1)

Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan has hit out at the lack of progress on making car parking charges across Cheshire East fairer.

Users of car parks in Nantwich and Crewe are currently charged for car parking, and face some of the highest charges in the borough.

However, motorists using car parks in Alsager, Bollington, Handforth, Holmes Chapel, Middlewich, Poynton, Prestbury and Sandbach are not currently charged for car parking.

Cheshire East put forward proposals to introduce charges in zones across the borough following a public consultation on the issue.

The plans also included introducing charges on a Sunday and would have led to even higher charges in some Crewe and Nantwich car parks.

As revealed by Nantwich News, members of the council’s own highways and transport committee voted against the plans on September 21.

Dr Mullan said: “The overwhelming majority of my residents support consistency across all regions of Cheshire East but fixing that issue shouldn’t be used as cover to make parking even more expensive.

“I am not surprised councillors rejected these proposals.

“After months and months of waiting, after abandoning their promised town by town review, we are now back to square one.”

The MP has called on residents to join his letter to Cllr Craig Browne who leads on parking charges, demanding they bring forward new proposals quickly.

“It is completely unfair and has gone on for far too long.

“This issue needs sorting.

“Our local high streets need help, not competition with other towns in Cheshire East who have car parks paid for by residents in Crewe & Nantwich.

“I’d welcome support from residents either by joining my letter or writing to Cllr Browne directly.”

We have contacted Cheshire East Council for a statement on the latest on the parking charge review.

