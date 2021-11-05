“A Celebration of Stitch” exhibition opens at Nantwich Museum

“A Celebration of Stitch” textile art exhibition has opened in the Millennium Gallery at Nantwich Museum.

The exhibition by “Connected Threads” is to run until Saturday January 8, 2022.

“Connected Threads” is a local group of non-professional textile artists, based in South Cheshire who enjoy creating artwork using a variety of techniques based in stitch.

Some of the work is traditional, but other experimental involving working with paint, paper, metal, found objects and recycled ephemera.

The group is united in a passion for stitched textile art and the joy of sharing ideas, encouraging creativity, and building friendships through stitch.

Entry to the museum and exhibition is free and some of the artwork is for sale.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.