A fundraising calendar showcasing the role of Cheshire Police’s canine crimefighters has been launched.

Each month features one of the force’s dogs in action, highlighting the work they do supporting armed operations, chasing criminals and searching for missing people.

The Alliance Police Dogs is a collaboration between North Wales Police and Cheshire Constabulary.

It provides General Purpose, Firearms Support and Specialist Search Dogs to support policing activities.

All proceeds from the 2022 calendar will go towards Paws Off Duty – the North Wales Police and Cheshire Constabulary Dogs charity established in 2015.

The fund, established by PC Jackie Edwards from the Alliance Dog Section, was created to help with the day to day costs of looking after the animals as they clock ‘off duty’ to retire.

Police dogs usually retire from active service between the ages of 8 and 10 and are re-homed by handlers or members of the public.

Paws Off Duty provides funding towards each retired police dogs needs and veterinary treatment.

Chief Inspector Simon Newell, Head of Alliance Policing for Cheshire and North Wales Police said: “The calendar is always hugely popular and is a great way of boosting our funds due to its popular demand.

“Our K9’s dedicate their lives to looking after the public of North Wales and Cheshire and it’s only right that they have the best possible life after retirement.

“Once again we’d like to extend our sincerest thanks to Farm and Pet Place for selling the calendars on our behalf.

“We are extremely grateful for their continued support.”

The Alliance Dog Section has 37 dogs. Specialist search dogs in the unit are also trained to detect firearms, ammunition, cash and drugs.

The calendar, priced at £9.99, can be bought at Farm and Pet Place stores and via their website here.

You can follow the work of police dogs via their Facebook page @CheshireandNorthWalesPoliceDogs or Twitter by following @ChNWPoliceDogs