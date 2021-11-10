1 day ago
Man in court over Joshua Spender road death
2 days ago
Cheshire East unveils “ambitious” plan to transform bus services
3 days ago
Reaseheath College celebrates 100 years of cheesemaking at show
4 days ago
Police make arrest after death of young Crewe man
4 days ago
Family tribute to 23-year-old killed in Crewe fail to stop collision
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Cheshire Police launch charity canine crime-fighter calendar

in Charity news / Crime / Human Interest / News November 10, 2021
canine - dog calendar July (1)

A fundraising calendar showcasing the role of Cheshire Police’s canine crimefighters has been launched.

Each month features one of the force’s dogs in action, highlighting the work they do supporting armed operations, chasing criminals and searching for missing people.

The Alliance Police Dogs is a collaboration between North Wales Police and Cheshire Constabulary.

It provides General Purpose, Firearms Support and Specialist Search Dogs to support policing activities.

All proceeds from the 2022 calendar will go towards Paws Off Duty – the North Wales Police and Cheshire Constabulary Dogs charity established in 2015.

The fund, established by PC Jackie Edwards from the Alliance Dog Section, was created to help with the day to day costs of looking after the animals as they clock ‘off duty’ to retire.

Police dogs usually retire from active service between the ages of 8 and 10 and are re-homed by handlers or members of the public.

Paws Off Duty provides funding towards each retired police dogs needs and veterinary treatment.

Chief Inspector Simon Newell, Head of Alliance Policing for Cheshire and North Wales Police said: “The calendar is always hugely popular and is a great way of boosting our funds due to its popular demand.

“Our K9’s dedicate their lives to looking after the public of North Wales and Cheshire and it’s only right that they have the best possible life after retirement.

“Once again we’d like to extend our sincerest thanks to Farm and Pet Place for selling the calendars on our behalf.

“We are extremely grateful for their continued support.”

The Alliance Dog Section has 37 dogs. Specialist search dogs in the unit are also trained to detect firearms, ammunition, cash and drugs.

The calendar, priced at £9.99, can be bought at Farm and Pet Place stores and via their website here.

You can follow the work of police dogs via their Facebook page @CheshireandNorthWalesPoliceDogs or Twitter by following @ChNWPoliceDogs

dog calendar 2021 (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
Show all of Latest Listings