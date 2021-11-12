Popular Nantwich pub Leopard set for expansion

The owners of the Leopard pub in Nantwich have unveiled plans to expand and add a new garden room.

Joules Brewery, which owns the London Road venue, say the extension is needed to meet the demand from the shift from drinking occasions to dining occasions.

And they cite issues presented by Covid 19 which means customers in future will expect more space in future.

The plans would see a one-storey extension built where the outdoor marquee currently is in the garden area.

In a report to planners at Cheshire East Council, they say: “The Garden Room is designed to complement the grand Edwardian hunting lodge design created originally by Taylor Walker.

“The pub has maintained its shape and structure, and almost all of its original fittings, fireplaces, very high quality bench seating, oak wall panels, high ceilings, leaded glass (restored in 2012), even the gents WC’s are original.

“Such examples have been under-appreciated in the past.

“It is now recognised that these are great examples of ambitious bespoke pub design from the golden age of pub design, a new appreciation for the quality of construction and imagination rarely seen today.

“The work in 2012 preserved the many special features.

“This design looks to compliment the grandness and originality of the Taylor Walker building.

“It is bespoke, interesting, unusual and aims to create something special which will enhance the building – to adopt the spirit of the Taylor Walker designers, rather than be just a functional extension.

“The aim is to create something amazing and striking to enhance the customer experience.”

The ‘roadhouse’ pub design was built by the Taylor Walker estate in the 1930s.

The Leopard is one of the company’s most important pubs and we have invested continually over our tenure maintaining very high standards.

The report concludes: “It is estimated that approximately 30 public houses per day are closing down.

“To invest in the future of a traditional public house should be encouraged to protect the community amenity, support economic growth and sustain employment.”

You can view the plans on the CEC planning portal