Cheshire East Council launches “say hi to High Street” campaign

Cheshire East Council has launched its winter phase of the “Say ‘hi’ to the High Street” campaign.

It includes advertisements and a social media campaign featuring videos promoting Nantwich and Cheshire East’s other 10 towns in the build-up to Christmas.

Council bosses say there will be activities across the borough during the festive season.

These will include arts and crafts events, pantomimes, artisan markets, fashion festivals and trees of light illuminated for loved ones passed.

Councillor Nick Mannion, chair of Cheshire East Council’s economy and growth committee, said: “The Say ‘hi’ to the High Street campaign was a huge success earlier in the year.

“As we move towards the festive season, we are very keen to get the message out there that your local shops are the places to be this Christmas.

“Although the number of Covid cases has been falling recently, the rate of infections is still very high.

“We can all have a happier and healthier Christmas if we shop responsibly – avoiding city crowds by using our local towns – and continue to wear face coverings in crowded or indoor places such as shops and supermarkets.

“We should also get our Covid boosters and flu vaccinations when they are offered to us.

“Shopping local creates a direct positive impact on the local economy and is a brilliant way to support our borough’s communities.

“Every purchase means so much to independent retailers and for the consumer, it’s an opportunity to shop for products that you cannot find elsewhere.

“It’s also about that unique sense of familiarity you get from buying locally. Shop local this festive season. I know I will be!”

The campaign, funded by the European Regional Development Fund, is encouraging residents to support local businesses while shopping safely this winter.

click here for more information about the campaign.