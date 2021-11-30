Kitchen fire in Wistaston caused by chip pan

A fire which started in kitchen at a house in Wistaston was caused by a chip pan, fire crews believe.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Sunday on Berkeley Crescent, in Wistaston.

Two fire engines from Nantwich and Crewe were called to the fire, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

They used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots and a large fan to clear the smoke.

Firefighters were on the scene for around 90 minutes.

A spokesperson said: “The fire is believed to have been caused by a chip pan.

