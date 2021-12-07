Nantwich Food Festival Drop-off and Go event is huge success

Nantwich Food Festival volunteers braved the bitterly cold weather to run another successful “Drop-off and Go” collection in aid of Nantwich Foodbank.

Donations came in from throughout Nantwich and as far afield as Wrenbury and Sandbach.

Volunteers saw a steady stream of locals dropping off generous donations on a busy Saturday held at Brine Leas School on Audlem Road.

Brine Leas also brought along their own collection of goods donated by staff.

Nantwich Town Council was represented by Deputy Mayor Cllr Peter Groves and his wife, Carol, and Cllr Andrew Martin who all mucked in.

More than 140 crates of food, and many bags of gifts, were donated, to help Foodbank clients have a better Christmas.

This just showed us that, as always, the people of Nantwich and surrounding area support those in need.

To quote one of the Festival team “We were blown away by the generosity of local people; It was also pleasing to see many people were generous enough to provide the complete contents of the reverse advent calendar.”

The whole team from helped to collect and sort donations, then load them into the food bank vehicle for transporting to the Nantwich Foodbank Store to prepare for allocation to individual families.

Emily Vaughan, Foodbank Store Manager, said: “We have now weighed in all the crates, and I am delighted to say that an incredible 2.3 tonnes of donations were collected.

“What a fantastic result!

“The generosity of our supporters never ceases to amaze us.

“These gifts from one neighbour to another are evidence of the goodwill that exists within our local community.

“It is humbling to see and be a part of it all.

“Nantwich Foodbank would like to thank everyone who braved the appalling weather to drop off the ‘Reverse Advent’ donations which will allow us to deliver emergency food & festive goodies to the most vulnerable household in our area.”

Maureen Coulter, who organised the event on behalf of the Food Festival, added: “We are absolutely delighted with the success of the day, and wish to thank all those who donated produce.

“The assistance from the local media and Cat FM Community Radio has been essential in publicising this event, and we thank them sincerely.

“Without their support we are confident that this would not have been the great success that it was.

“We are pleased that we could collectively support another essential local organisation, and are delighted that Nantwich Foodbank clients will benefit from the generosity of local people.”