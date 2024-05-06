Beam Heath Trust claims day in Nantwich set for July 3

Nantwich residents entitled to Beam Heath Trust dividends can claim their payment this year on July 3.

The modest annual dividend is from an ancient trust, which was updated by the Beam Heath Act, 1823.

Following the enclosure of the heath land in the early 19th century (pictured), the people of Nantwich in the area of benefit are entitled to the income from the land in place of their right to graze their animals on the heath.

There are currently around 1,625 households in the area of benefit.

The Trustees hold a Claims Meeting in the Nantwich Parish Rooms every year to allow new claimants to prove their right to receive a dividend.

A successful claimant will receive the dividend in following years hand-delivered to their home address by the Trust’s distributor.

This year Claims Day is on Wednesday July 3 at Nantwich Parish Rooms from 3pm to 4.30pm and 6pm to 7pm.

To qualify for the annual Beam Heath dividend, you must firstly be resident in the Area of Benefit, covered by the Ancient Township of Nantwich.

As a resident in the Area of Benefit, you may qualify if you also meet one or more of the following criteria:

• seven years continual residence as an inhabitant householder

• birth (to be proven by a long form of birth certificate showing parents’ address within the area of benefit)

• a former recipient after two years continual residence.

The trust is also seeking a new distributor, to work flexible hours during April to July (£2,380pa) to undertake door-to-door delivery of the annual dividend to residents/households within the area of benefit.

The delivery procedure will entail a follow-up visit for those absent at the time of the first call and also attendance at the Parish Rooms on Claims Day when new claims are heard and existing claimants have a final chance to collect a cheque in respect of their entitlement for the current year.

The post-holder should be flexible and be willing to work unsociable hours.

You will have good communication skills with the ability to interact confidently with a range of people.

You should be flexible in your approach to work, highly organised and IT literate.

For an application pack email [email protected]

Deadline for receipt of application forms is July 26, 2024.