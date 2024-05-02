CEC to scrap cash payments on all but one car park in Nantwich

Nantwich Town councillors are to discuss plans by Cheshire East to scrap cash payments on all but one of the council-run car parks in the town.
Cheshire East highways committee agreed back in January to going “cashless” on its car parks.
But agreed that at least one car park in each town should retain cash payment service – and for Nantwich that will be Snow Hill.
In a report to the town council, it states Snow Hill is most appropriate as it is a “larger and busier car park with access both to the town centre and the leisure centre”.
It will mean other council owned car parks – including Civic Centre, Love Lane, Bowling Green, First Wood Street and Church Lane – will become cashless.
Cheshire East is now inviting feedback from town and parish councils across the borough on the plans.
The town council is set to discuss this proposal and agree its response at the next meeting on Thursday May 9.
Highways at Cheshire East also agreed that at least one car park in Nantwich should offer a “half hour” tariff, and that pre-paid tickets should be usable on all Cheshire East car parks.
You can find out about Nantwich car parks, charges and when it is free to park, by visiting here.
It would be more helpful if the council reduced the speed limit through the middle from 30 mph, provided pavements for pedestrians to walk to Swine market and removed an enormous planter from an existing pathway that pushes pedestrians into the path of on coming vehicles.
This must be one of the most dangerous car parks in Cheshire East.
Keith Williams is spot on about people being rewarded for passing the parking law
D cec not care about elderly people who don’t have cards or these new phones
Many people do not use apps on their phones to pay for car parking. Hopefully you will be able to pay with debit or credit card.
Cheshire East waste thousands of pounds, yet cannot maintain the use of cash to pay for car parking.
Simply adjust the boundaries of the wards reduce the number of counsellors and it would save thousands of pounds.
Why .is it cheaper after setting up changes .or is someone getting something in rtn for a change over .