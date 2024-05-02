CEC to scrap cash payments on all but one car park in Nantwich

Nantwich Town councillors are to discuss plans by Cheshire East to scrap cash payments on all but one of the council-run car parks in the town.

Cheshire East highways committee agreed back in January to going “cashless” on its car parks.

But agreed that at least one car park in each town should retain cash payment service – and for Nantwich that will be Snow Hill.

In a report to the town council, it states Snow Hill is most appropriate as it is a “larger and busier car park with access both to the town centre and the leisure centre”.

It will mean other council owned car parks – including Civic Centre, Love Lane, Bowling Green, First Wood Street and Church Lane – will become cashless.

Cheshire East is now inviting feedback from town and parish councils across the borough on the plans.

The town council is set to discuss this proposal and agree its response at the next meeting on Thursday May 9.

Highways at Cheshire East also agreed that at least one car park in Nantwich should offer a “half hour” tariff, and that pre-paid tickets should be usable on all Cheshire East car parks.

You can find out about Nantwich car parks, charges and when it is free to park, by visiting here.