Residents view David Lloyd Leisure plans for Nantwich club

Dozens of residents have visited David Lloyd Leisure’s public consultation exhibitions for its planned new Nantwich health and wellness club.

The company staged two public events on Friday and yesterday, at Wychwood Park Hotel and at Crewe Vagrants in Willaston.

There were display boards showing images of how the club would look and the exact location.

And there were employees on hand to answer various questions around membership packages, accessibility, construction work and more.

There was no formal presentations but a steady stream of people visited each event

The new club is planned on land off Newcastle Road, just a few hundred yards from the busy A500 Cheerbrook roundabout in Nantwich.

A spokesperson for David Lloyd told Nantwich News that they hope to submit initial planning applications this summer, with a view of constructing the club and opening it in spring 2026.

On its website, the company said: “David Lloyd Leisure has undertaken research and considered sites across the country and has identified Cheshire East as the perfect location to provide this facility.

“Having analysed other sites within the local area, David Lloyd Leisure have determined that the site on Newcastle Road is the most appropriate for the proposals use given its size as well as the fact the site is not protected by the Green Belt, nor does it sit within the Green/Strategic Wedge.

“Access to the site is gained via Newcastle Road, a 40mph road which is linked to the A500 – Shavington Bypass by the Cheerbrook Roundabout.

“The site is currently under-utilised and situated immediately adjacent to existing Crewe Vagrants Sport Club and Crewe and Nantwich RUFC sports facilities.

“The land is adjacent to the Crewe and Nantwich RUFC, which has a degree of activity and therefore provides an opportunity for coalescence of leisure uses between the two parties and give the area a very firm, sporting hub identity.”

If it gets the go ahead, the new centre will create around 80-100 new jobs for the area.

You can find out more information and provide feedback by visiting David Lloyd’s planned Nantwich centre website.

(Images courtesy of Jan Roberts of exhibition boards)