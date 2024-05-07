Three Wrens Gin set to open new bar and distillery in Nantwich

Three Wrens Gin has been given permission to open its new cocktail bar and distillery in Nantwich town centre.

The Cheshire-based distillery will be opening new outlet called “The Nest” on Pepper Street.

Planning permissions and licenses have been approved by Cheshire East Council for the project at the site previously held by Chatwins bakery.

Building work has started and it is due to open in June.

Three Wrens are an independent family business, formed by a family of three in Wrenbury in 2019.

Founder and distiller Nick Wadeson said they are transforming the 1000 sq ft space into “a gin lover’s playground”.

The establishment will feature a fully working onsite distillery, cocktail bar, gin school, and a gift shop showcasing spirits and hampers.

The venue will also host a series of special events throughout the year.



Nick said: “It feels incredible to share the news that we will be opening a new venue right here in our hometown of Nantwich, where many of our most loyal customers live.

“Local people deserve to see first hand where their food and drink is made, and our original copper still, Valerie, will take centre stage, producing exquisite gins right before their eyes.

“I hope people will also find it reassuring that the premises is being transferred from one local family business, to another, upholding Nantwich’s famously independent spirit.”

He says the new venue will reflect a “chic New York drinking den” with black tones, copper finishes, plush furnishings and greenery.

The first gin to run off the still will be Three Wrens’ new “Pepper Street Gin” – a special release made on the premises using herbs grown under hydroponic lights.

The gin is now available on the Three Wrens website and £5 from each bottle sold will be donated to St Luke’s Hospice.

People can also pre-purchase an “experience” and the proceeds will go towards fit-out costs and can be redeemed upon opening.

Visit https://thenestnantwich.uk for more details.

Three Wrens Gin has won 10 gold medals from prestigious competitions such as the World Gin Awards and Global Spirits Masters.

In 2022, they were named Cheshire’s Drink Producer of the Year and they are one of a handful of craft distillers to receive the Golden Fork at the Great Taste Awards.

Their main distillery operations remain unchanged at Three Wrens HQ, Juniper House, Park View, Combermere.