Nantwich councillors vote for 12.5% decrease in town Council Tax bill

in Human Interest / News / Politics December 13, 2021
Nantwich Civic Hall - Feb 2021 (1) (1)

Nantwich Town Councillors have voted for a 12.5% decrease in council tax for 2022-23.

The town council’s precept was agreed at a council meeting on Thursday, and comes after a controversial move last year to raise it by more than 40%.

Councillors heard the 12.5% reduction will result in a decrease in the town council portion of council tax by around £1.70 per month.

For a Band D council taxpayer in the Nantwich boundary, the 2022-23 bill for the town council will be around £152.94 for the year.

Councillors agreed to the move, which will see savings made elsewhere including a reduction in funding for allotment drainage issues and tree felling.

One-off capital maintenance costs will also be reduced in 2022-23 to £117,500, compared to £294,500 as previously planned.

The decrease will be welcome by some, but is small in comparison to the controversial 42.5% rise just 12 months ago.

At the time, the town council which pays for essential services like town CCTV, indoor market and Civic Hall, needed to raise more than £932,000 from households to balance the books.

And the authority had been hit badly by the Covid pandemic throughout 2020-21 with the closure of the Civic Hall and market hall for long lockdown periods, two of its biggest revenue earners.

Nantwich residents still face rises in other parts of their Council Tax bill, most notably Cheshire East Council which forms the largest part of the overall bill.

