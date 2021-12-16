1 hour ago
Rise in abuse suffered by CEC highways staff, warns council
3 hours ago
Non-gritted road caused “catastrophic accidents” on icy roads, councillors told
1 day ago
Cockerline double as Nantwich Town beat Altrincham in Cheshire Cup
1 day ago
Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt returns to Hankook 24h Dubai
3 days ago
Police appeal after man seriously assaulted in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Rise in abuse suffered by CEC highways staff, warns council

in Environment / Human Interest / Incident / News December 16, 2021
abuse - Crewe Green Roundabout in nantwich pic under creative commons by Derek Harper

Abuse aimed at Cheshire East highways staff is on the rise, the authority has warned.

Since April, there have been 37 incidents of staff reporting being abused by members of the public.

That compares to 38 for the whole of the 2020-21 year.

Abuse includes being sworn at, threatened or dangerous behaviour such as ignoring signs, removing barriers, driving through roadworks or around bin lorries at speed – and even physical harm.

Refuse collection workers and parking enforcement staff have also been targets of abuse and aggression.

Now Cheshire East Council leaders are urging people to show courtesy and respect towards council staff after they called “unacceptable hostility and abuse”.

Leader Cllr Sam Corcoran and deputy leader Cllr Craig Browne said rising aggression and threats towards council workers was “utterly unacceptable and shameful”.

Cllr Corcoran said: “The kinds of disgraceful behaviour shown towards both our male and female workers are completely unacceptable and shameful.

“Public-facing staff, such as council highways and enforcement teams, carry out vital work for all our communities, day in and day out – whatever the weather and amid the additional pressures of the Covid pandemic – to keep people safe and traffic flowing.

“They should not have to face abuse and threats of violence.

“Our staff should be treated with the same common courtesy and respect as anyone else.

“It is disgraceful and shameful to treat anybody that way.”

Cllr Browne, who is also chair of the council’s highways and transport committee, added: “This abuse impacts on real people who are part of our communities – they could be our neighbours, friends or even a member of our own families.

“During a very stressful and challenging Covid pandemic, our staff have continued to put others’ wellbeing before their own and continued to work to serve our communities.

“The past 20 months have been very challenging for us all – but we should not allow our frustrations to boil over into bullying or abuse towards those who are simply doing their jobs and serving their communities.

“If there are things the council is doing that you wish to comment on or see improved, I would urge people to take part in one of the many consultations that are currently being undertaken.”

If you witness any council staff or member of the public being subjected to threatening behaviour, you should report it to Cheshire Police on 101.

If you have dashcam or mobile phone video, you can share a copy of it with the police to help any prosecution.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Show all of Latest Listings