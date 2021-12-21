A51 trunk road at Wardle re-opens after 16-week closure

Council chiefs say highways engineers “worked tirelessly” to complete works on the busy A51 at Wardle near Nantwich which was closed for 16 weeks.

Work to stabilise 750 metres of carriageway began in August and required the complete closure of one of the busiest roads in the borough.

Highways engineers also replaced the drainage system and safety barriers.

The road was re-opened on December 17, much to relief of thousands who use it and those living on surrounding rural roads impacted by traffic diversions.

The route is busy with heavy haulage traffic from Merseyside and North Wales, including the ports of Liverpool and Holyhead.

Mayor of Cheshire East and local ward member, Councillor Sarah Pochin, performed the reopening.

She said: “Huge congratulations to Cheshire East highways for completing such a complex job and on schedule.

“This represents a wonderful Christmas present for residents and businesses and highways should be proud of the work they have done and the way in which they have kept residents and businesses informed throughout the project.”

Cllr Craig Browne, Cheshire East Council deputy leader and chair of the council’s highways and transport committee, said: “This scheme has been vitally important to ensure the long-term safety and stability of the road.

“Our highways team has worked tirelessly to meet the 16-week project schedule and see the road reopened on time.

“We apologise for the disruption this has caused and we thank our residents and local businesses for their patience and understanding while the scheme has been underway.

“This has been a challenging scheme and I also want to thank Cheshire East highways and our engineers for keeping the works on track, working safely and completing such a professional job.”

The project’s environmental mitigation saw 1,676 tonnes of recycled material used and cut ‘virgin’ aggregate use by 942 tonnes.