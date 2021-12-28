3 hours ago
“Holly Holy Day” Battle of Nantwich 2022 cancelled, organisers announce
7 hours ago
Nantwich Town earn draw at Stafford after late fightback
2 days ago
33,000 working days lost to Covid among NW ambulance staff
2 days ago
Second walk-in Covid vaccine clinic in Nantwich
2 days ago
Donation of toys to Leighton Hospital for young patients
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

“Holly Holy Day” Battle of Nantwich 2022 cancelled, organisers announce

in Environment / Human Interest / News December 28, 2021
Battle of Nantwich 2019, 19

One of the biggest one-day events in Nantwich, Holly Holy Day, has been cancelled.

Organisers announced the decision tonight, four weeks before the Battle of Nantwich commemoration event was due to take place.

They say the event will cause too many “bottle necks” in town and that Sealed Knot troops cannot social distance.

The January 22 event was due to be the 50th anniversary of the event held in Nantwich.

In a statement on Facebook, organisers said: “We are sorry to announce that the Holly Holy Day Society have made the decision to cancel the 2022 Battle.

“Although this is an outdoors event, we feel there are too many bottle-neck areas, coupled with the Sealed Knot troops at Battle, there is of course no chance of social distancing.

“We are planning to mark the day in a small way and information will be released in due course.”

Every year, troops of The Sealed Knot gather in the town to re-enact the battle that took place in 1644, marking the end of the siege of the town during the English Civil War.

Troops normally march down Welsh Row to the town square for a ceremony, before moving on to Mill Island where they re-enact the battle.

A team of local volunteers co-ordinates the event which also includes stalls, museum talks and tours, and viewing areas along Waterlode.

Battle of Nantwich 2020 - Nantwich Events Photography 7

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Show all of Latest Listings