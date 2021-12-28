“Holly Holy Day” Battle of Nantwich 2022 cancelled, organisers announce

One of the biggest one-day events in Nantwich, Holly Holy Day, has been cancelled.

Organisers announced the decision tonight, four weeks before the Battle of Nantwich commemoration event was due to take place.

They say the event will cause too many “bottle necks” in town and that Sealed Knot troops cannot social distance.

The January 22 event was due to be the 50th anniversary of the event held in Nantwich.

In a statement on Facebook, organisers said: “We are sorry to announce that the Holly Holy Day Society have made the decision to cancel the 2022 Battle.

“Although this is an outdoors event, we feel there are too many bottle-neck areas, coupled with the Sealed Knot troops at Battle, there is of course no chance of social distancing.

“We are planning to mark the day in a small way and information will be released in due course.”

Every year, troops of The Sealed Knot gather in the town to re-enact the battle that took place in 1644, marking the end of the siege of the town during the English Civil War.

Troops normally march down Welsh Row to the town square for a ceremony, before moving on to Mill Island where they re-enact the battle.

A team of local volunteers co-ordinates the event which also includes stalls, museum talks and tours, and viewing areas along Waterlode.