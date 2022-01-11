2 hours ago
Crewe & Nantwich U17s overcome Heaton Moor 24-15

in Rugby / Sport January 11, 2022
Bill Putt pulling the strings v Heaton Moor

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC U17s overcame tough opposition in Heaton Moor from Stockport to secure a 24-15 victory at the Vagrants, writes Pete Evans.

Starting well from the kick-off, Crewe worked hard in attack to keep territory and possession.

After a long period with the ball, the first score came for the hosts from a hard-earned penalty, kicked well by Bill Putt close to the Heaton Moor line.

The forwards executed their lineout drill to perfection allowing the ball to get to Luke Thomas who carried strongly over the line. Toby Evans converted for a 7-0 lead.

The visitors showed their grit and ability, putting Crewe on the back foot.

Charlie Grinnell soars highest (1)

Charlie Grinnell soars highest

As the pressure built, defensive line speed started to lose intensity and the visitors kept pushing forward.

Heaton Moor made the most of their opportunities scoring two unconverted tries to go into the break leading 7–10.

Crewe made some half time changes and regained control of the game by driving harder in defence early in the second half.

They forced a turnover that Olly Joyce picked up and forced his way over the line from 10 metres out.

A well kicked difficult conversion just missed to see the game at 12 – 10.

Heaton Moor came again to keep Crewe on the back foot, their forwards carried and drove before releasing their backs to score an unconverted try and take the lead at 12 – 15.

A box kick from Tom Ryle was then kicked on by Logan Lynch, who won the foot race to control and ground the ball for Crewe. He added the conversion for a 19–15 lead for Crewe.

They sealed victory when controlled play by the forwards saw them set up the backs, who sent the ball through the hands cleanly to allow Evans to dive over for the final score.

The Senior academy take on Caldy in the Cheshire Cup Quarter final at the Vagrants this Sunday January 16 in a 2pm kick off.

(Images courtesy of Tony Pennance)

Toby Evans Drives for the line (1)

Toby Evans drives for the line

Logan Lynch scores v Heaton Moor

Logan Lynch scores

Tom Ryle Chips ahead v Heaton Moor

Tom Ryle chips ahead

