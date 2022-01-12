Holly Holy Day in Nantwich is Saturday January 22 – the day residents celebrated the end in 1644 of the Royalist siege of the town by wearing a sprig of holly in their hats.

And while this year’s Battle of Nantwich re-enactment has been cancelled due to Covid, there are other events taking place to commemorate the occasion.

A model illustrating the battle will be on display in Nantwich Museum on Pillory Street.

On January 22, volunteers will be on hand to talk about the model and explain the conflict, while a visit to the museum shop will provide a chance to buy booklets related to the Civil War.

Museum visitors can also see a video of the 1973 re-enactment of the battle.

There will also be special Battle of Nantwich Guided Tours starting at both 10am and 11.30am from the museum.

Both walks last around 90 minutes. Costs are just £5 (£4 for Museum Members).

Numbers are limited and pre-booking is advised either in person at the Museum Shop, or by phoning or emailing the Museum.

A series of supporting Wednesday evening online talks have also been announced.

“The Coming of War to Cheshire” – 19 January

“Nantwich, Walled Garrison 1643 – 1646” – 26 January

“The Barthomley Massacre or was it” – 2 February

“The Battle of Nantwich and the English Irish Army” – 9 February.

These can be booked at the museum shop or online at https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/webinars-2022/

The cost is £5 per talk with all proceeds supporting the work of the Museum.

Participants are invited to join the talks from 6.50 pm for a 7.00 pm start.

Full instructions will be provided when booking.

All proceeds from the walks and talks support the work of the Museum. Entry to the museum and exhibition is free

For further information contact [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.