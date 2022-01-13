58 mins ago
Meet Devlin Hobson – new Town Crier for Nantwich

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics January 13, 2022
Devlin Hobson - new Town Crier for Nantwich

Familiar face Devlin Hobson was tonight confirmed as Nantwich’s new Town Crier.

Nantwich Town Council rubber-stamped the appointment at a meeting of the council this evening (January 13).

Devlin, who was a professional town crier in other Cheshire towns, aims to revive civic traditions and begin to promote the town with immediate effect.

He had previous appointments in Kidsgrove and Middlewich, and has filled in occasionally in Nantwich.

It is hoped the new crier will greet shoppers and proclaim events, and also promote any businesses wishing to push special offers.

Devlin said today: “I’m proud and honoured to appointed as Nantwich’s official Town Crier.

“I’m here for everyone in the town and I am keen to promote the town as much as possible.

“I look forward to meeting many of the Town’s residents over the forthcoming months.”

If you would like to see the Town Crier at your event, or have something for him to promote, you can contact Sheryl Birtles at Nantwich Town Council on 01270 619224 or email [email protected]

